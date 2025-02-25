Vineyard wrestler first to qualify for state championship

Following a historic showing by the Martha’s Vineyard wrestling team at the South Sectionals in Cohasset two weeks ago, one Island wrestler made history for the team again as the first Vineyard wrestler to qualify for the MIAA division three state championships.

On Friday, Senior Kevin Almeida competed in the 138-pound weight class held at Foxborough high school.

Entering the tournament as an underdog, Almeida faced a tough bracket. He drew the No. 2 overall seed in his first match, competing against the runner up state champion and then against Cohasset’s projected number four seed in his next match.

Although Almeida finished 0-2 on the day, his qualification marked a significant milestone for the program in its second season, setting a new precedent for next year.

“I think it set our bar right there,” said head coach Jerry Kadien. “Now we have expectations to increase the number of qualifiers, and the next step beyond that is to get someone to move onto the all-state tournament.”

Since its debut as a varsity program, the Vineyard wrestling team has steadily gained traction and accolades. In their inaugural season last year, the team practiced entirely at the YMCA. Now, equipped with their own official wrestling mat, Kadien is aiming to host home matches next season and welcome an Island crowd.

Looking ahead, Kadien also hopes to see the establishment of a youth wrestling program on the Island to develop talent from an early age.

“It was a huge accomplishment,” Kadien said of this season. “Getting this program off the ground was the core success, and now we carry that experience forward.”