Chris Menne, 42, of Berlin, and a former Vineyard resident, left his physical body on Feb. 22, 2025.

Chris was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in September 2024, the day before his birthday. On Feb. 15th, he went to the hospital with a fever, and very quickly fell into severe septic shock due to the infection. For five days he fought so hard to stay with his family, but his body couldn’t recover without an immune system to help. He was in remission at the time of his passing.

Chris held many jobs in his life, but the ones that touched his heart revolved around children: he worked as a one-on-one specialist for several children with autism, whom he cared for deeply. His work at the Edgartown School on Martha’s Vineyard changed him, and the kids loved him for his complete acceptance and his ability to play and be silly. After moving off the Vineyard, he was a nanny for three children that he truly connected with, attending their soccer games well after he no longer worked for the family.

The only job he truly wanted, though, was to be a father. He was the most devoted stay-at-home dad to his two children. He was proud to have co-slept with them for every nap of their young lives. Parenting was all he thought about, putting his children above everything else. He loved Ani and Ori so fiercely, they were all he ever wanted.

Chris and Sondra met in 2012 at the Oak Bluffs Public Library on Martha’s Vineyard, went on one date to Lucy Vincent Beach, and never again left each other’s sides. Chris and Sondra were true soulmates, best adventure buddies, and deepest companions. They were married in a slot canyon in Utah, outside Zion National Park, in 2019.

Having survived a near-fatal car accident his first semester in college, he spent many years afterward looking for answers and trying to find his way. In his 30s, Chris became a seeker. He confronted his past and his darkest corners during his many trips to the jungles of Peru. These were experiences that fundamentally changed him and healed him. After every trip he would come back with new knowledge, and was peaceful and whole.

The most life-changing experience he had (besides becoming a father) was his trip to India and Nepal. He and Sondra traveled for most of 2017, completing several yoga, meditation, and Buddhist retreats. He carried both his and Sondra’s backpacks across the Thorung La pass in Nepal, at 17,769 feet. He was convinced he had been a Sherpa in his past life, and felt a deep connection to the mountains and the people he met traveling. Chris loved being in nature, and would often leave you alone on the trail in order to joyfully scamper up slick rock, just to get a better view. There wasn’t a stream he hiked by that he didn’t dunk his head into, no matter how cold.

Always true to his convictions, Chris was unwavering in his beliefs. He was not capable of lying, and never pretended to be anything other than who he was. He was terrible at small talk, and only wanted to have deep conversations. He was honest to a fault, and would tell you his true thoughts even if you didn’t want to hear them.

Chris had a penchant for domineering every car radio, iPod, and speaker. He was an expert at picking the perfect song for the moment. Chris was a musician with a beautiful voice, though he’d never admit it. He recorded 10 albums in his 20s that showed true talent for songwriting, but he rarely shared them with others. He was a Beatles trivia expert, and would often bring out his trusty copy of “The Beatles: Complete Scores” to initiate a sing-along.

Chris was fiercely competitive, and very athletic: He rarely lost. He was talented in so many ways, and was never bad at anything he tried. He had a sharp wit and a dry sense of humor. He loved watching sports games at the 99 Restaurant, the NYT crosswords, and reading “Runny Babbit” to his daughter. He was a gifted golfer, and had an impressive long game. Without fail, he always ate the weirdest thing on the menu. Chris was a devoted garden tender, a quick math expert, a wordplay enthusiast, and had a great sense of direction. He couldn’t get lost if he wanted to, and was not capable of being late to anything. He never held a grudge. Chris was a unique soul.

His family would like to thank Dr. Hock and his team, and the doctors and nurses in the SICU at Mass General Brigham for being devoted and thoughtful caregivers.

He leaves behind his one true love, Sondra Murphy, and their two children Ani (3.5), and Ori (2). He is survived by his mother, Karin Gaffney, and her husband Dana Gray; his father, Allan Menne, and his wife Drew; and his stepfather, Charlie Gaffney. He is also survived by three siblings, Matt Menne, Caroline Gaffney, and Connor Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, all are encouraged to send a letter with memories of Chris, to be given to his children at a later date. Please send mail to Sondra: 27 Highland St., Berlin, MA, 01505. A final birthday baseball game will be held on the Vineyard in September.