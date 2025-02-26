Floyd C. Norton, 95, of Edgartown passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family who loved him so much, on Feb. 14, 2025, after suffering a stroke.

Floyd was born on August 5, 1929 in Oak Bluffs, to Samuel Norton and Mildred Jackson. His childhood home was the Anchors (presently occupied by the Edgartown Council on Aging) on the waterfront in Edgartown. He came from a long line of seafaring men on both sides of his family, and that largely influenced his childhood and life. He worked alongside his father while helping to build the very first Chappy ferry, On Time.

During high school, he was a crewman on the large pleasure yawl Manxman, captained by his father. In 1946, while participating in a New York Yacht Club race involving the Manxman and its rival the Thistle, his father was violently knocked overboard by the jibing boom. Floyd, who was the only person who saw it happen, dove in to save him. His father was a large, rugged man and Floyd, although lean, was a strong teenager, and was able to keep his semi-conscious father afloat before the Thistle circled around to pull them both out of the water. They both nearly drowned. He did not receive the Carnegie Medal of Honor for this heroic act because he was a blood relative.

After graduating from Edgartown High School, he attended Admiral Farragut Academy and then went on to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated with a BA in electrical engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Avery, in 1951, and they raised their two children in Connecticut. He became a registered professional engineer, and after a successful 25-year career with Connecticut Light & Power/Northeast Utilities, he took early retirement and he and Janet moved back to the Vineyard.

He began his second career in the late 1970s in Edgartown, by purchasing Avery & Co. Real Estate. After selling the company he managed Edgartown Marine, was a captain on the Chappy Ferry and then a charter captain working for the Hob Knob Inn. He was elected sewer commissioner, and his background in engineering served him well in that position. He also served on the Edgartown conservation commission.

Throughout his life he was an ardent, skilled fisherman and boatsman. After enjoying surfcasting for many years, he went on to own several sport fishing boats, finally buying his coveted Regulator, Topper, when he was in his late eighties. Nothing gave him more pleasure than taking friends and family out on a successful fishing trip.

A true gentleman. These words immediately come to mind when describing Floyd. Not just the impeccable manners but the unfailing courtesy and kindness that he showed everyone with whom he came in contact. He took real delight in celebrating the uniqueness and humanity of the many people he knew. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was honest and respectful and as a storyteller, was unsurpassed. He could recall stories of his life growing up on the Vineyard with amazing clarity and detail. He had a calm, quiet demeanor and endeared himself to most everyone who had the occasion to know him. In his later years, Sunday breakfasts at the Dock Street Coffee shop, Friday night dinners at the Wharf, his daily martini at 5 pm and spending time sitting in the Norton Boathouse watching the waterfront activity were a few of the things he truly enjoyed.

Floyd was predeceased by his wife, Janet A. Norton; his parents; his brother, S. Bailey Norton Jr.; and his sister, Drusilla Parks. He is survived by his son, Stuart Norton (wife Cathi) of Bloomington, Ind.; his daughter, Deborah Norton (husband, Bill Snyder) of Essex Junction, Vt.; and his grandson Robin Abbott (wife, Heidi) and great-grandchildren Amanda and Joel Abbott, all of Richmond, Calif.

Cremation services are being provided by Chapman Funerals. There will be a celebration of life at a future date this spring.

Special thanks to the nursing care he received at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and to Horizon’s Geriatric Care Management. Very special thanks to Sheybi Brown, his live-in caregiver for the last 1½ years, who was his friend and companion and took such good care of him. The family is forever grateful.

Anyone wishing to honor Floyd’s memory with a donation may contribute to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 5277, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 266 Woods Hole Road, Woods Hole, MA 02543-1050.