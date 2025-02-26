Gerard Patrick Dowd died on Feb. 18, 2025, in Homosassa, Fla.

Gerry was raised in a loving household in Randolph, MA, as one of seven siblings.

In 1975, he relocated to Oak Bluffs with his wife, Cheryl Dowd, where they raised their three children, J.P., Mike, and Carolyn (“Chick”).

Gerry was esteemed for his remarkable patience and generosity, as well as his dedication as a husband, father, and grandfather. He devoted countless hours to various organizations on the Vineyard, significantly contributing to Vineyard Little League for more than two decades, the Island’s Cub Scout program, the Touchdown Club, and numerous other community efforts.

His hobbies encompassed a love for reading, a knack for repairing a wide array of items (some of which were unlikely candidates for repair), global travel, and genealogy research.

For more than 40 years, he was the benevolent owner of Karpet Kare, a family-operated business now managed by his son Mike and niece, Elizabeth Dowd.

His educational background included studies at Northeastern University, and he also served in the U.S. Air Force.

In 2001, he faced the loss of his wife, Cheryl Dowd, a second-generation Island ceramist, who succumbed to cancer. He is survived by his three children: J.P. (Angela) Dowd, Mike (Jenny) Dowd, and Chick (Tyler) Stapleton, along with three grandchildren: Finn, Collin, and Kian. He is also survived by his wife, Anita Covelli-Dowd. The couple resided in Homosassa, sharing their home with goats, horses, and their dog, Shorty.

His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.