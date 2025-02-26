Islanders Write: Free writing workshops for students

1 of 8

These are the seven writing workshops that will be offered to students on Sunday, March 16, as part of the mid-winter Islanders Write at Featherstone Center for the Arts. If you are reading this column, and you happen to be over the age of 20, I hope you will mention these to the people in your life who cannot yet legally purchase alcohol. These writing workshops are for them.

Advance registration is requested for these workshops, although not required. If you have questions, and surely some of you might, please reach out to me at kate@mvtimes.com.

9 to 10 am — For grades 1 to 3

CAN A FROG BARK?

If you decide to create a barking frog, it sure can. In this workshop we’ll come up with some unusual characters and we will write and illustrate a story about them. Join children’s book author KATE FEIFFER, creator of “Henry the Dog with No Tail,” “Double Pink,” and others, for this fun, interactive workshop. Bring your imagination. Other supplies will be provided.

10:15 to 11:15 am — For grades 1 to 4

SAUDADE CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP

Bilingual workshop in Portuguese and English. Join MÁRCIA DE CASTRO BORGES for a creative writing workshop that is exploratory and fun. Participants should bring a picture or small object from someone or somewhere they miss or like a lot.

A Oficina de Escrita Criativa Saudade é uma oportunidade de escrita criativa para crianças exploratória e divertida, acolhendo suas vozes e memórias. Nosso objetivo é integrar a escrita em suas vidas, equilibrando inspiração e rotina. Material: Uma foto ou pequeno objeto de alguém ou algum lugar que você sente falta ou gosta muito.

10:30 to 11:30 am — For grades 4 to 6

LET’S MAKE STUFF UP

Join best-selling author of novels and children’s books NANCY STAR for a one-hour Master Class for Kids on how to have fun getting started on your story. In this workshop we’ll talk about where ideas come from, how to choose an idea you’ll want to stick with, and what you need to figure out before you begin. There will be visual prompts and brainstorming. All participants need to bring is their imagination!

12:30 to 2 pm — For grades 9 to 12

JOURNALING

In this interactive journaling workshop, novelist and educator JAMES W. JENNINGS, aka “Coach,” will explore the power of journaling. Learn to see journaling as not just a tool for self-expression and storytelling, but also personal growth. Through a series of guided prompts and exercises, workshoppers will learn to tap into their thoughts and experiences, and transform them into compelling literature. We’ll delve into the world of creative expression and find our unique voices and perspectives. It’s also a great way to connect with others through sharing if you want and break out discussions. Feel free to keep it personal as well. This workshop is perfect for students who love to write or just want to explore their creativity in a fun and supportive environment. No prior writing experience is necessary. All are welcome and, of course, there will be fun stickers.

1 to 2 pm — For grades 6 to 8

STORY INGREDIENTS

In this interactive workshop for 6th to 8th graders with award-winning novelist ELIZABETH SHICK, we will discuss various recipes for writing stories, including a few magic ingredients. Then we’ll play a literary version of the cooking show “Chopped,” each writing our own short story.

2:15 to 3:15 pm — For grades 9 to 12

FINDING YOUR UNIQUE VOICE: A WORKSHOP FOR YOUNG POETS

Leave behind the clichés and find new ways to express yourself in this one-hour poetry workshop with Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate CLAUDIA TAYLOR. Learn how to write a poem that stands out with fresh imagery, unexpected details, and a poetic voice that is unique to you. Through fun, hands-on exercises, we’ll explore how to transform overused language into vivid details that are personal and expressive. You’ll also use example poems as a jumping-off point to craft your own voice as a young writer.

3:30 to 5 pm — For grades 9 to 12

WRITING THE COLLEGE ESSAY

MV Times publisher CHARLES SENNOTT and MVRHS senior NATALIE WAMBUI will calm your nerves and tighten your prose with their tips for writing, editing, and polishing all your essays, and in particular the dreaded college essay.

For more information about the mid-winter Islanders Write and to register for workshops, please go to www.islanderswrite.com.