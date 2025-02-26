Mary (Linda) McGuire

Mary M.U. McGuire (“Linda”) died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2025, at her home in West Tisbury, surrounded by her daughter and sons. She was 85 years old.

She was born in New York City to the actress Mildred Dunnock and the banker and WWII veteran Keith Urmy.

She studied at Sarah Lawrence before entering Yale Drama School, where she met her husband of 43 years, Dennis McGuire. They had three children, Keith, Dan, and Patricia.

In addition to being a fantastic wife and mother, Linda acted professionally in regional theatres and New York City. A woman of many talents, she was a professional chef who taught cooking to children and adults. She ran a catering company and taught theater for more than 10 years at the Educational Center for the Arts, a high school performing arts program, in New Haven, Conn.

Having vacationed with her family on the Vineyard since the Sixties, she began spending more time on the Vineyard to care for her parents, who retired here. In 1999, Linda and her husband moved to Martha’s Vineyard year-round.

Linda was one of the original volunteers of the West Tisbury Dumptique. She picked, folded, sorted, organized, and eventually led the generous and cheerful team there.

Linda also helped Jean Wexler update recipes and edit many editions of the “Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook.” She volunteered at the Polly Hill Arboretum and the West Tisbury Library, and was a member of the Antiques Club and the Garden Club.

Linda is survived by her children, her daughters-in-law Hara Dretaki and Dr. Injil Abu Bakar, by her grandchildren Faith, Sita, and Lino, by her nieces Heather Roberts, Jill Deans, and Nancy Trott and their families, and her cousins Tom and Norman Urmy and their families.

She loved to cook for her family and friends. She was always there to help and care for others. She loved animals, particularly her dogs April and Mojo.

When she spoke at the memorial of a dear friend she had three words of advice, “Love, love, love …”

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please support Martha’s Vineyard Hospice, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, and don’t bring clothes with holes in them to the Dumptique.