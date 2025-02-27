A nail biter for boys hockey

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard boys hockey fell 2-1 to Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School on Thursday night, ending their season in dramatic fashion.

Northeast opened the scoring in the first period on a fluke play, when a pass across the ice deflected off a Vineyard defenseman into the net. They extended their lead two minutes into the second, driving the net off a faceoff to make it 2-0.

The Vineyarders fought to rally in the third. With 10 minutes remaining, Adrian Alberghini broke through on a break away, taking it the length of the ice to cut the deficit to one. Goalie Henry Wansiewicz made critical saves down the stretch to keep the Vineyard in the game.

With 1:37 left, Wansiewicz was pulled for an extra skater, giving the Vineyarders a 6-on-5 advantage.

The Vineyarders appeared to score the equalizer on a one-timer in the slot as the final buzzer sounded, Despite one official initially calling it a goal, another waived it off — ending the Island hockey teams season just milliseconds short of a comeback.