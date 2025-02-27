Girls hockey falls in overtime 

1 of 3

The MVRHS girls varsity hockey team came to an abrupt end Thursday when Pembroke put a puck in the net in overtime.

The girls, building on an 11-8-1 record for the season, were heading into the playoffs with high hopes. They battled Thursday afternoon on their home rink, but ultimately lost 3 – 2 in extra time.

From the puck drop, it was a physical game with lots of penalties early.

Pembroke capitalized on their first power play of the night, with six minutes remaining in the first period, ripping a top shelf shot from the blue line. The first period ended 1-0 in favor of Pembroke

The Vineyard girls tied it 1-1 a minute into the second period on a one-timer in the slot by Abigail Geary, assisted by Eleanor Mone and Mackenna Metell from the right wing corner.

But Pembroke responded, breaking the tie with a toe drag around a Vineyard defenseman at the blue line before scoring top right on a break away to make it 2-1.

The Vineyard appeared to answer back moments later in a scrum in front of the net, but the goal was called off after the referee — with a bad angle on the play — blew the whistle before the puck crossed the line.

After a hard fought third, the girls were able to find an equalizer with 40 seconds left, forcing overtime. Near the blue line, Metell sniped a shot just above Pembroke goalkeeper’s right side pad.

The Vineyarders had some strong two-on-one opportunities in overtime, but after a series of rebounds in front of the Vineyard net, Pembroke was able to seal the deal, 3-2, with a put back.