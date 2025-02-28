Cheers for hockey benefit

To the Editor:

On behalf of all of our board members, I want to thank Coach Matt Mincone and the entire boys HS hockey team for the fundraiser event on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the arena. Because of their thoughtfulness, we can continue to help Island cancer patients and their families with temporary and emergency financial assistance.

All of the money we raise stays right here on the Island, going directly to the people who need it the most.

We are so grateful to everyone who attended the game, bought jerseys and/or donated to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group.

We are so fortunate to have such a generous community!

Annemarie Donahue, member

MVCSG Board

Editor’s note: The hockey benefit raised more than $5,000 for the local support group.