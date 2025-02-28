Stand up to executive branch

To the Editor:

When Donald Trump ran his business, Michael Cohen was his “fixer.” We are now seeing a similar dynamic with Elon Musk. Musk is doing the dirty work. Only there’s a twist this time around: Michael Cohen got his job thanks to Donald Trump, but Donald Trump got his job thanks to Elon Musk. Musk has the power over Trump who, in turn, has the influence over his party. It’s a nightmare of executive overreach as we watch our constitutional democracy being trashed.

I am registered as an independent. Over the last several days I have been writing to Republicans in Congress, begging them to protect our Constitution and stand up for Congress’s duty by fighting against Elon Musk’s power grab. I urge other voters, regardless of party, to do the same.

Bari Boyer

Edgartown