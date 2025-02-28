Stand with Family Planning, now more than ever

To the Editor:

Friends of Family Planning (FOFP) knows that the current administration and its anti-choice allies are fighting to gut reproductive rights across the country and eliminate programs that support the important healthcare needs of so many of us. Our Island is also at risk of losing important federal funding sources due to the decisions of the new administration.

I speak for our board members and myself to say that we are honored to work purposefully for Island reproductive healthcare — a mighty community need. What we want to make clear and emphasize is that the board members of Friends of Family Planning have, for 39 years, been working hard to protect abortion rights, pregnancy care, contraception, and LGBT care and acceptance. All of these are at risk in this country right now, and we need to fight for everything that has been our constitutional right for years, now more than ever. FOFP is in the ring with our sleeves rolled up and our cowgirl and cowboy boots on.

We are committed to continuing our mission and vision, which is: Friends of Family Planning supports individuals and organizations that foster inclusive sexual and reproductive healthcare, education, and access for all people in our Island community.

Our vision is a well-educated community that understands the importance of reproductive healthcare.

Despite the threats to sexual reproductive healthcare, we are strong in our promise to continue our key programs.

We will not stop:

Supporting sexual healthcare on our Island.

Providing menstrual supplies for Islanders through our monthly Tide Project to end period poverty.

Reimbursing abortion, vasectomy, and associated travel expenses for those who seek this care.

Continuing our support of the Health Imperatives Clinic’s patient services, rent subsidy, and maintenance and upkeep of clinic space owned by Friends.

Collaborating with other programs and providers who are focused on sexual health; Queer Hub MV, Island Health Care, Health Imperatives, and the Wampanoag Tribes of Aquinnah and Chappaquiddick.

Supporting the return of surgical abortions to our Island hospital.

Terre D. Young

West Tisbury