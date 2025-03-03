Nancy S. Howes, 88, of Dennis, peacefully passed away on Feb. 12, 2025.

Nancy was born and grew up on Martha’s Vineyard. She met and married her soulmate and moved to Dennis in 1956. Nancy worked in the administration department of Cape and Vineyard in Hyannis, where she undoubtedly gained her exceptional organizational and bookkeeping skills. Later she worked as the secretary at their family-owned television repair business.

Nancy was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and special grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in her home. “Grammie” had many memorable fun days making crafts and snacks with them.

She served in her community, giving many volunteer hours at the Dennis Memorial Library and in the preservation of the Josiah Dennis Manse, executing the school program there for many years. Nancy was also a member of the Village Garden Club of Dennis. She enjoyed researching her family history, and was involved with both the Howes and Steere Family Associations.

Gardening was Nancy’s passion! It was manifested through her beautiful flower beds throughout the yard. Neighbors would often see her daily in her different sun hats, tending to the gardens.

For the last few years of her life, she was embraced and cared for by the wonderful staff at Harbor Point in Centerville. She will be remembered by them as always being cheerful, loving, and kind.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Florence (Thurber) Steere; her siblings, Shirley Smith, Marilyn Ellen Shannon, Janet Packish, Emily Andrews, Deborah Olsen, and Jesse Steere; her beloved husband of 64 years, Richard S. Howes; and her granddaughter, Heather T. Foster. Nancy is survived by her son, Christopher S. Howes, and his wife Kim (Mayo) Howes and her daughter, Karen E. Howes; two grandchildren, Ryan C. Howes and Jessica Black; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Grace Black.

Although she will be missed, the family takes comfort in knowing she has rejoined their father in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dennis Historical Society, P.O. Box 607, South Dennis, MA 02660, or to the Dennis Memorial Library, 1020 Old Bass River Road, Dennis, MA 02638.