Antone S. Gaspar III (“Kippy”) passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2025, at the Cape Cod Hospital.

He was 67 years old, lived in Falmouth, and was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. For many years he ran Pilgrim Road Auto Repair, which he built from scratch.

He enjoyed the time he spent with his friends, riding his motorcycles, and racing in his boat. Besides his dogs, Missy and Tiny, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.

Kippy was loved by so many, and will be deeply missed!

He is survived by his loving wife, Shiela Gaspar; a daughter, Roselene Gaspar, and a son, Antone Gaspar. He was the grandfather of Braeden, Jaeden, and Ariah; the brother of Nancy Cook and Bernie Arruda. Kippy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Antone and Roselene Gaspar; and his brother, Jamie Gaspar.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For online guestbook, visit chapmanfuneral.com.