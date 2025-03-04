Pamela Whittey Zaiko

Pamela Elizabeth Whittey Zaiko, of Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Martha’s Vineyard, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025.

Pamela was born on March 27, 1950, in Hartford, Conn., a daughter of the late Carolyn Grant Whittey and Austin Whittey Jr. She was raised in New England and Coral Gables, Fla., and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and the University of Miami.

Pamela and her husband, Calvin C. Zaiko, were proprietors of the Beach House — an inn on the coast of Oak Bluffs — for 30 years. Their warm hospitality earned them many return guests whom they helped celebrate important milestones and create lifelong memories.

Pamela was a phenomenal woman and a wonderful mother, who loved unconditionally. She had a true gift for making others feel welcomed and appreciated — Pamela’s door was always open. She was also known for her excellent cooking, and she loved to host dinner parties for friends. She was a voracious reader, and loved movies, gardening, and cheering on the Dolphins and the Patriots.

Pamela is survived by her son, Justin Zaiko, of Palm Beach; and her siblings, Catherine Grant McGlory of Albuquerque, N.M., and Austin Zaiko of Palm Beach. She also leaves behind her niece Lauren and her husband Scott Justice of Miami; Zoe Bassett Petricone of Vineyard Haven; Skip Davis and Nancy Shai of Edgartown; Alfie Daniels of New Haven, Conn.; and many friends, extended family, and acquaintances who loved her dearly and will miss her exceptional warmth and wicked sense of humor. She was predeceased by Calvin, and by her first husband, Randall Davis.

Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations in Pamela’s name may be made to UNICEF, online at unicef.org.