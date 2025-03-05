Since Stillpoint received its permit to operate in December, it has entered a soft-open phase, during which it’s testing out classes and events. Below is a list of events coming up at Stillpoint in March. The public is invited to continue bringing new ideas for programs, events, and activities to the venue’s attention. You can reach out at stillpointmv.org. Also check out the new Instagram page, @stillpointmv.

Saturday, March 8, 4 – 5 pm

Men’s group informational session

Never been part of a men’s group before? Not a problem. There is no charge to attend this meeting and learn more about the group that is forming.

Sunday, March 9, 2 – 4 pm

Sonic Flow Writing Workshop

This is led by Anna Marden. Enjoy a meditative sound bath followed by an invitation to write, draw, or engage in any creative practice.

Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2 – 4 pm

Piano concert and discussion

Pianist and filmmaker James Carson has partnered with David Stanwood to produce a one-of-a-kind concert followed by a discussion.

Saturday, March 22, 7 – 9 pm

Film screening: “Cabin Music”

In the middle of its New England tour, this awardwinning documentary will screen at Stillpoint.

Sunday, March 23, 10 – 11:30 am

Awakening with Metta and Mindfulness

In this class for beginners as well as experienced meditators, Thai monk Boonyod Nonthong (a.k.a. Monk Benny) will offer guided instruction in loving-kindness meditation.

Beginning Tuesday, March 25, 6:15 – 7:45 pm

Five-week meditation series

Dr. Elliott Dacher teaches a profound, yet simple and effortless meditation, exploring the aim of human flourishing and spiritual realization.

Saturday, March 29, 11 am – noon

Yin/restorative yoga paired with a sound bath

Lora Ksieniewicz teaches gentle postures, blended with the healing vibrations of a sound bath.