M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative inclusion workshop

The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative is offering a free online workshop, “Beyond the Rainbow — LGBTQ Inclusion in Practice,” on March 10, 11 am to 12:30 pm, with Ali Kane of ALK Consulting. Kane will address how your organization and you as an individual can ensure you are thinking about LGBTQ inclusion year-round, and keep the momentum going long after Pride Month ends. Participants will learn practical takeaways in human resources, marketing, and communications, client services, and community collaboration for organizations seeking to be leaders in queer inclusion. Director of special projects Anna Swanson says, “I am excited about Allie’s way of approaching inclusion of the LGBTQ community.” For more information and registration, visit mvnonprofits.org/event-6062905, or contact Jackie Friedman at jackie@mvnonprofits.org.