Oak Bluffs Town Column

Daylight saving time begins this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 8. Then enjoy the later sunset on Sunday! This change is the one that affects us the most, disrupting sleep cycles. Expect children and husbands to be a little cranky on Monday!

If you want to get in the mood for spring, head over to the Vineyard Greenhouse on New York Ave. It is time to renew memberships, and help get the beds ready and planted for spring. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to noon is volunteer time. They have materials, plugs, and seeds, and just need hands. Remember, as a member you get discounted pricing on everything throughout the year. For more information on how you can help the team keep this community treasure thriving, email greenhousevineyard@gmail.com.

Pat Law and ESP are back at the P.A. Club this Saturday, March 8. Bring your friends from 6 pm to 9ish to listen and dance to Pat, Merrily Fenner, Christine McLean, and Chris Seidel playing your favorite tunes. Mo’s Lunch is taking a break, but you can bring your own snacks and get drinks at the bar.

Brian Weiland and son Aiden will be playing Celtic music on fiddle and guitar at Pathways this Saturday night, from 7 to 9 pm. They’ll be joined by John O’Toole and Bruce MacNelly on electric guitars and vocals. See pathwaysmv.org for more info.

Tom Dresser is at it again. He let me know the topic of his next book: “Historic Storms of Martha’s Vineyard,” to be published this summer. Everybody has stories about Island storms — this should be a good one. Not to be outdone, Tom and Joyce’s dog, Kutter, has also started writing. He has his own commentary on Substack; you can find it under Tom’s profile. If you follow Tom and Kutter, you will get previews of Tom’s writing, and comments on Island life from a dog’s point of view.

Start looking for daffodils — in stores, that is, being sold to benefit the M.V. Cancer Support Group. March 15 is the official start date of this great event; clean out those vases! By the way, I have to thank Tony’s Market for keeping us in flowers all winter. I love how they keep the colorful bouquets and bunches of tulips right near the checkout, leaving me no choice but to bring some home. Certainly has helped through these cold days!

March 7 is the day to celebrate Leslie Frizzell and Martha MacGillivray, and to shout birthday greetings across the sound to Lynne Roderick. Ryan Kent celebrates on March 8. March 9 brings birthday hugs for some very cool ladies: Sue Dawson, Linda LaBell, Shannon Rynd-Ray, and Kim Wright Jones. Vicki Ben David White celebrates on March 10, which happens to be the birthday of Harriet Tubman as well. Happy birthday to James Taylor and Jesse Thomas on March 12.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.