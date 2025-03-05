Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 24 – 28, 2025

Aquinnah

Feb. 25, Marie Monteiro sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $6,435.

Feb. 25, Andrea Winfrey sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $16,065.

Feb. 25, Roque Monteiro sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $6,435.

Edgartown

Feb. 24, Amy Hahn sold 21 Fifteenth St. South to Peter J. Bradford for $24,000.

Feb. 25, Cynthia J. Fedele Rivard sold 79 Watcha Path to Molly Bonner Flam for $1,575,000.

Feb. 28, Sandra Weinstein sold 2 Green Ave. to Buffehr Creek LLC for $2,470,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 28, Allan A. Debettencourt Jr. and Joseph Manuel Debettencourt, trustees of Debettencourt-Evergreen Family Trust, sold 0 Shawanue Ave. to Joseph C. Carter and Rae Manson Carter, trustees of Madison Trust, for $550,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 27, Reid A. Dunn, trustee of Reid A. and Eleanor B. Dunn Living Trust, sold 2 Union Court Unit A and 0 Old Stone Bank Condominium to Conrado Rentals LLC for $750,000.