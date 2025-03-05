Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Keep in mind that not everyone tells the truth all the time.

Best wishes for a quick recovery to Anne Sylvester, who was pleased to return to the Island hospital from Boston, even if she was not yet fully back at home.

I just started reading another wonderful book. I was not sure I would like it, but now I am delighted that I did. It features Queen Elizabeth (fiction), witty and funny and with no disrespect to the Queen. It is by S.J. Bennett, and called “A Death in Diamonds.” I do recommend this one.

I am enjoying a lovely bunch of yellow tulips on my table, bringing sunshine into my home even with a cloudy sky outside. They arrived with lobster rolls for lunch, a big smile, and a hug from a lovely friend. I sometimes forget to count my blessings.

My recent birthday forced me to realize a few things. I do need a change in keeping records. It may have been my misplacing some needed tax stuff. Was I always this disorganized? I did learn I could get data over the phone from a still unseen 1099 form. Weren’t those due in January? I’m also missing a long-awaited hospital bill. Do we blame the president if the mail is even slower than normal now?

Did you know that an unwelcome Island resident, the invasive green crab, is tearing up our eelgrass and threatening the shellfish beds? Tisbury Waterways invites you to meet this creature at the premiere of “One Bad Crab” at the M.V. Film Center. Discussion by a panel of experts will discuss damage following the brief film, before a wine reception on Sunday, March 9, at 4 pm. Nelson Sigelman will present the film.

If you have little ones around, take them to meet Tisbury EMS and Fire Department members at the Community Helper Storytime on Monday, March 19, at 10:30 am at our library.

Caroline Joy Adams offers to the second monthly virtual writing workshop on Wednesday, March 12, at 2 pm, focusing on the long-awaited return of spring. Spring is an excellent time to reflect on the different chapters of our lives. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org

The Film Center features “Babe” as a fundraiser for the island Children’s School on Sunday, March 16, at 10:30 am. A comedy of animal manners features a farmer who wins a piglet named Babe at a county fair. Babe bonds with a border collie, and discovers that he too can herd sheep.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Evan Kristal. Michelle O’Donnell and Kasarah Bruni party on Saturday, and Sue Merrill on Monday. Happy birthday to Whit Griswold and Dorothy Gould on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to Mark Daniels and James Taylor.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t forget to be happy. There’s always something to be grateful for.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.