Surfcasters group voices support of Trustees

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association (MVSA), founded in 1989, has been a steadfast advocate for surfcasting, conservation, and public access to fishing areas on Martha’s Vineyard for 36 years.

In recent years, preserving historical beach access and protecting beloved fishing grounds on Trustees-managed properties on Chappaquiddick has become increasingly challenging. These challenges have risen due to shifts in local Trustees leadership, complex regulatory proceedings, and efforts by private landowners on Cape Poge to restrict or eliminate public OSV (over-sand vehicle) access.

However, the strong relationship the Surfcasters have cultivated over the past few seasons with the current TTOR team — particularly Island Director Darci Schofield — gives us the confidence that we are moving in the right direction. Schofield has been instrumental in fostering open communication, and has passionately advocated for keeping our beaches accessible and safe while maintaining a responsible balance with conservation.

We are here to support these efforts.

Donald Scarpone

Edgartown