Join the Vineyard Baker, Teri Culetto, for a hands-on workshop to learn how to make your own Irish soda bread, and discover a little bit of the history behind this festive food. Every participant will take home a loaf of their own making. To register, visit thetrustees.org/event/425198. Saturday, March 15, 10 am to 12 pm, the Trustees’ FARM Institute, Edgartown.