Attend writing workshops on the art, craft, and business of writing. Authors will be signing at an all-Island book fair with Edgartown Books as well. This event is put on by the MV Times. Advance registration suggested. Saturday, March 15, 8 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, March 16, 9 am to 5 pm. Featherstone Center for the Arts, Oak Bluffs. For the schedule and to register, visit mvartsandideas.com/islanders-write.