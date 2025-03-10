Slow Stitching Circle at Pathways

Head over to Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern for an in-person Slow Stitching Circle led by Islanders Rebecca Gilbert (Native Earth Teaching Farm) and Connie Hyde. Perhaps you have a clothing item to repurpose, or favorite beads or buttons you’ve been waiting to use. Bring them along or start a new project. Basic materials will be provided. The intention is to slow down and enjoy conversation and creativity in the spirit of zero waste. There will be a skill-share demonstration and advice for beginning knitters. No previous experience is required. It’s fine to just come for companionship, too. Free and open to all. Fridays in March and April, 2 to 4 pm.