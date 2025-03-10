Vineyard grad caddies for PGA winner

The last two years have been an emotional whirlwind for Cooper Wilson, a 2015 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard High School who is standing at the top of the golf world alongside one of the best in the world.

After changing careers just two years ago to chase a dream of becoming a professional caddie, Wilson secured his first PGA Tour victory on Feb. 23, guiding Brian Campbell to a first-place finish and a $1.2 million prize at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

The victory marked the first PGA Tour title for both Campbell and Wilson, and it secured their position in the Masters for the next two years. It also sets them up for a chance to earn a spot in the British Open and the U.S. Open down the line.

“It’s been a crazy eight to ten days,” said Wilson, recounting the big win in Mexico. “You always go into every golf tournament knowing you have a chance of winning but when it actually happens, it’s crazy to have that whole moment sink in.”

Wilson reflected on a tough loss almost a year to the date of the PGA victory, when he and Campbell held a four-shot lead with only a few holes to play, only to fall short.

“Losing that tournament taught me so much,” said Wilson. “This time around, I wrote ‘stay present,’ at the top of my yardage book and that helped me return to the moment when things got intense.”

That message and past experience came in handy as Wislon offered some key guidance at the Mexico Open.

On the final hole Campbell’s drive off the teebox appeared to be heading out of bounds, only for it to bound off something and back into the rough. From there, about 300-yards from the hole, Wilson recommended a three-wood, setting up a shot with a wedge from just off the green that landed six-to-seven feet from the hole, which Campbell sunk for the win.

“I was just standing there with the flag in my hand, and when he made it, the flag just dropped,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who didn’t take up golf and an interest in a career as a caddy until college, credits his caddying skills partially to his background sailing on Island, giving him an edge. He said his ability to read the wind has been a key strength.

“Brian always tells people about my sailing background because if you can figure out the wind out here, you have an advantage over other guys struggling with it,” Wilson said.

Originally, Wilson spent summers visiting his Grandma on Martha’s Vineyard, where he developed an interest in sailing. After graduating high school in 2015, he attended the University of Utah, working at a public golf course while studying business.

“After college, I was using my business degree but wasn’t really happy,” Wilson said. “So I took a chance, traveled across the country to Georgia, and started working at a course called Sea Island.”

Since meeting Campbell two years ago, Wilson said their working relationship has been one of the most serious in his life.

“I’ve just gotten so lucky. The job of being a caddy is about meeting the right player and having a good relationship and being able to build trust,” said Wilson. “Seeing the trust he puts into me now, it’s like I’m a member of the family. I was in tears after he won; [I was] so happy for him.”

Reflecting on his journey, Wilson recalled driving 26,000 miles, and making a total of $5,000 in his first year caddying for Campbell. The following season, he and Campbell found success, securing their first PGA tour cards.

“Then my fourth PGA event ever, and we won,” Wilson said. “Feb. 23 will be the day that changed my life—I’ll tell you that.”

As result of the win, last Friday, the pair were invited to compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, a $20-million signature event featuring some of the world’s top golfers.

“We’re just getting started,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of good golf ahead of us and a long career to look forward to.”

“I feel like I’m part of a club now,” Wilson added. “These guys have shown me respect in a way that makes me feel like I can make a career out of this.”