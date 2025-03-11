Youth hockey team wins championship

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

It was an immaculate season for the Martha’s Vineyard, under-10 hockey team. The U10s went undefeated for a 23-0 record before taking home the South Coast league Championship trophy home last Sunday.

