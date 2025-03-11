Youth hockey team wins championship By The Martha's Vineyard Times - March 11, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint 1 of 2 The U10 Mariner hockey team went undefeated this season, 23-0, winning the South Coast hockey league championship last Sunday. — Courtesy of Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey The Martha’s Vineyard U10 Mariners celebrating a win in Hyannis earlier in the season. —Coach Mick Vukota It was an immaculate season for the Martha’s Vineyard, under-10 hockey team. The U10s went undefeated for a 23-0 record before taking home the South Coast league Championship trophy home last Sunday.