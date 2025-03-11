Court Report: March 10, 2025

March 10

Steven E. Lawrence, Vineyard Haven; 44, failed to stop/yield, operating motor vehicle with license suspended, arraigned and held, case closed.

Dwight A. Gardner, Vineyard Haven; 45, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding rate greater than was reasonable and proper, marked lanes violation, destruction of property, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Leo J. Bannon, Oak Bluffs; 27, defacing property, vandalizing property, malicious destruction of property greater than $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jason Rivers, Oak Bluffs; 22, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding rate greater than was reasonable and proper, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.