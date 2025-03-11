Cribbage Club results

Sixteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Patricia Bergeron with a GRAND SLAM 13/6 +110 card

Second, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 + 67 card

Third, Ed Montesion with an 8/4 +16 card

Fourth, Kathy Kinsman with an 8/4 +13 card

We had only two 24-point hands, by Patricia Bergeron and Mary Alice Russell. There were a total of six skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

We are back at the Culinary Department at the high school on Wednesdays, at 6. We start meeting up at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play at 6 pm sharp!

If interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle: 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!