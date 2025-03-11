Edgartown Town Column

Daylight saving time came this week, and it’s like we all got an extra dose of happiness. Incredible how the sun can do that to us, but then again, we’re all just houseplants in need of sunshine and water — simple creatures, us humans.

I caught up with my friend Ellen this past week at Morning Glory Farm, where we grabbed coffees and sat outside in the sunshine. For an hour, locals came and went, and everyone had a pep in their step. Zared and his dad were grabbing lunch at the farm, Virginia was stocking up on produce, Sean was eating a snack with his kiddo on the benches, Larry and Holly were grabbing some honey-roasted peanut butter (among other things). It was as if the sun lured everyone outside and reminded us that life is worth living, if I do say so myself. Seeing friends from all sides of the Island sharing a moment at Morning Glory Farm gave me hope for spring and what’s to come.

And what’s to come are daffodils in the shape and form of the daffodil sales the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group does annually. On Saturday the 15th, from 9 am to noon (or until sold out), volunteers will be stationed at Stop & Shop in Edgartown (plus Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs, and Cronig’s Market in Vineyard Haven), offering fresh daffodils for purchase. Every bouquet sold directly supports MVCSG’s mission to provide temporary financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance. Make sure to get out there and support the incredible work they do; I know I’ll be there.

Then, on the 28th, the M.V. Chamber of Commerce and the Harbor View Hotel are hosting “Island Flavors Unleashed: A Culinary Tasting Experience with Live Cooking Demos by Local Chefs,” with a portion of the proceeds going toward supporting the Island Food Pantry. This is a ticketed event, and for a good cause. More details on the Chamber website, mvy.com.

Two nonprofits I wholeheartedly believe in — M.V. Cancer Support Group and the Island Food Pantry — both serving to nourish our community members, are doing the work that needs to get done. They do the work, every single day, and remind us that a strong community takes care of one another.

Aside from getting sentimental over Island nonprofits, this week is a short one because mid-March might just be the slowest time of year in Edgartown. Slowest in terms of happenings, but if you once again listen and get real quiet, you can feel and almost hear the buzz that’s slowly developing, as our local business owners are getting ready for the 2025 season. Let’s get out there this week and shop local, buy daffodils, and consider doing some spring cleaning of our pantries for donations of dry goods for the Food Pantry. In the meantime, catch me at Morning Glory, sipping on coffee in the sunshine.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.