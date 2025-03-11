Islander winter athletes recognized as all stars

As the Island’s high school athletes are gearing up for the spring season, the Cape and Islands League has recognized a number of Vineyard athletes as all stars over the winter season. There are 35 students that were recognized.
Boys Basketball
Sophomore, Landon Lepine
Sophomore, Jacoby Light
Honorable Mention
Senior, Miles Hayes
Girls Basketball
Senior, Piper Blau
Senior, Agata Rodrigues
Honorable Mention
Junior, Samilly Guimaraes
Boys Hockey
Senior, Hunter Johnson
Senior, Robby Pacheco
Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award
Honorable Mention
Senior, Nate Averill
Girls Hockey
Sophomore, Alyssa Vieira
Freshman, Mackenna Metell
Junior, Elle Mone
Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award
Honorable Mention
Sophomore, Abigail Geary
Boys Indoor Track
Sophomore, Enzo Reis
Junior, Luis Costa
Senior, Boden Vincent
Honorable Mention
Sophomore, Kaniel Morgan
Girls Indoor Track
Senior, Madison Mello
Honorable Mention
Senior, Emma Squire
Boys Swimming
Senior, Kaua De Assis
Senior, Anthony Pruciano
Junior, Ronan Mullin
Junior, Grady Stalgren
Freshman, Michael Calheta
8th Grade, Moses Thomson
Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award
Honorable Mention
Junior, William Simmons
Girls Swimming
Senior, Sylvia Carroll
Junior, Nora Motahari
Honorable Mention
Sophomore, Leah Thomson
Wrestling
Senior, Kevin Almeida
Sophomore, Odin Robinson
Honorable Mention
Sophomore, Zeb Athearn