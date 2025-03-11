Islander winter athletes recognized as all stars

As the Island’s high school athletes are gearing up for the spring season, the Cape and Islands League has recognized a number of Vineyard athletes as all stars over the winter season. There are 35 students that were recognized. 

Boys Basketball 

Sophomore, Landon Lepine 

Sophomore, Jacoby Light 

Honorable Mention 

Senior, Miles Hayes

Girls Basketball 

Senior, Piper Blau 

Senior, Agata Rodrigues

Honorable Mention 

Junior, Samilly Guimaraes 

Boys Hockey

Senior, Hunter Johnson 

Senior, Robby Pacheco 

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award

Honorable Mention 

Senior, Nate Averill 

Girls Hockey

Sophomore, Alyssa Vieira

Freshman, Mackenna Metell 

Junior, Elle Mone

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Abigail Geary

Boys Indoor Track 

Sophomore, Enzo Reis

Junior, Luis Costa

Senior, Boden Vincent 

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Kaniel Morgan

Girls Indoor Track 

Senior, Madison Mello 

Honorable Mention 

Senior, Emma Squire

Boys Swimming

Senior, Kaua De Assis 

Senior, Anthony Pruciano 

Junior, Ronan Mullin 

Junior, Grady Stalgren 

Freshman, Michael Calheta 

8th Grade, Moses Thomson 

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award 

Honorable Mention 

Junior, William Simmons 

Girls Swimming 

Senior, Sylvia Carroll 

Junior, Nora Motahari

Honorable Mention 

Sophomore, Leah Thomson 

Wrestling 

Senior, Kevin Almeida

Sophomore, Odin Robinson 

Honorable Mention 

Sophomore, Zeb Athearn 

