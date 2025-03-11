Islander winter athletes recognized as all stars

1 of 12

As the Island’s high school athletes are gearing up for the spring season, the Cape and Islands League has recognized a number of Vineyard athletes as all stars over the winter season. There are 35 students that were recognized.

Boys Basketball

Sophomore, Landon Lepine

Sophomore, Jacoby Light

Honorable Mention

Senior, Miles Hayes

Girls Basketball

Senior, Piper Blau

Senior, Agata Rodrigues

Honorable Mention

Junior, Samilly Guimaraes

Boys Hockey

Senior, Hunter Johnson

Senior, Robby Pacheco

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award

Honorable Mention

Senior, Nate Averill

Girls Hockey

Sophomore, Alyssa Vieira

Freshman, Mackenna Metell

Junior, Elle Mone

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Abigail Geary

Boys Indoor Track

Sophomore, Enzo Reis

Junior, Luis Costa

Senior, Boden Vincent

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Kaniel Morgan

Girls Indoor Track

Senior, Madison Mello

Honorable Mention

Senior, Emma Squire

Boys Swimming

Senior, Kaua De Assis

Senior, Anthony Pruciano

Junior, Ronan Mullin

Junior, Grady Stalgren

Freshman, Michael Calheta

8th Grade, Moses Thomson

Cape and Island Team Sportsmanship Award

Honorable Mention

Junior, William Simmons

Girls Swimming

Senior, Sylvia Carroll

Junior, Nora Motahari

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Leah Thomson

Wrestling

Senior, Kevin Almeida

Sophomore, Odin Robinson

Honorable Mention

Sophomore, Zeb Athearn