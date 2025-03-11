Joseph A. Costa of Vineyard Haven died peacefully, in the arms of his loving family, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was 94.

He was born on June 4, 1930, in Vineyard Haven, to John and Margaret Costa, and was the youngest of four children.

He met and married the love of his life, Vivian J. (Scott) Costa, in 1952 in Arizona, and they were married 70 years as of Oct. 1, 2022. Vivian passed away in June 2023. They were blessed with four children. Sadly, their daughter Vanessa predeceased them in 2007.

Joseph, also known as Joe and Coke, lived his entire life on his beloved Island of Martha’s Vineyard, with the exception of his service during the Korean War in the Air Force in Arizona, where he met Vivian. He was an Island staple and character, working for the Steamship Authority for more than 40 years, and heavily involved in all things aviation since he was a teenager — both model airplanes as well as private aircraft. Much of his spare time was spent with friends in and around the Tradewinds Airport in Oak Bluffs and Katama Airfield in Edgartown.

Joseph was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to taking anybody who wanted on one of his aviation adventures, he was an excellent carpenter, handyman, and general tinkerer. Despite his advanced age, he embraced any new technology that came along as well — he could be found flying air missions on his computer or in the virtual world with his Oculus.

Joseph is survived by his sister, Louise, of Vineyard Haven; son, Dennis Costa, of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Brenda Costa, of Marlborough; daughter, Lisa Costa of Atkinson, N.H.; by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and by his niece and nephews.

His celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to EAA Young Eagles, EAA Aviation Center, 3000 Poberezny Road, Oshkosh, WI 54902, or online at eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give.