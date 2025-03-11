Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Well-behaved women seldom make history.” —Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

It is Women’s History Month, so here’s to all the women who make this world a better place!

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, the day to celebrate Irish culture. On my recent trip to Ireland, I was reminded of the strength and overwhelming positivity of the Irish people. It is a country of extraordinary beauty. The green, rolling countryside is dotted with ancient ruins that the people revere, and every county is filled with small towns with twisty cobblestone streets and pubs filled with music. They have survived a lot — war, famine, poverty, political violence — yet they welcome immigrants and travelers, and take great pride in their cultural heritage. Hope to find some traditional music and a glass to raise on the 17th!

Did you survive the time change to daylight savings time? It is nice to have a longer afternoon and evening, though the later sunrise takes some getting used to, especially for school kids.

The good news is that it is starting to feel like winter might be over, and there are reports of pinkletinks peeping! The first day of spring is March 20. This vernal equinox signals that both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere receive equal amounts of sunlight, as the earth’s orbit and rotation cause the sun to pass over the equator. We will now experience more daylight than darkness each day, until the summer solstice in June.

My condolences to the Surprenant family on the loss of brother Gerald, who passed away on Feb. 22. Gerald had lived in Rhode Island for a long time, but he spent childhood years on Nashawena Park at the family home. His large, loving family will miss him.

Featherstone has opened a beautiful new exhibit, “Muse,” featuring works by Island artists showcasing their special sources of creativity. The next exhibit will be “For the Birds,” in collaboration with Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Submissions must be in by April 1; more information at featherstoneart.org.

Happy birthday to Janet Sylvia on March 13!

March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant. The date of 3/14 was chosen as 3,1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of pi (ℼ).

Pi Day birthdays include Lisette Williams, Alise Eve, and the infamous Schilcher brothers:,Alex, Duncan, and Nigel.

Happy birthday to every dog’s best friend, Jeremy Jones, on March 16. I am thinking of Roger Thomas on March 17, sending hugs to Judy and family. Sarah Mattson celebrates on St. Patrick’s Day also.

I leave you with an Irish blessing: “May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.”

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.