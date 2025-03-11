Real Estate Transactions: March 3 – 7, 2025

Aquinnah

March 5, Otis Peter Jeffers III sold a parcel off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $5,355.

Edgartown

March 3, Melaney West sold 7 Marthas Way to Holland Curtis LLC for $1,300,000.

March 4, Declan Gormley sold 38 North Water St. and 0 Colonial Inn Condo Unit R-2 Week 36 to Dunn Breeze 4 LLC for $250,500.

March 6, Ninja LLC sold 5 Armstrong Lane to Manaca Chappy II LLC for $4,650,000.

March 6, Scott R. Brown and Roger Colla, trustees of Amy E. Brown Revocable Living Trust, sold 57 South Summer St. to Thomas L. Applegate IV, trustee of Lucille Nominee Trust, for $3,900,000.

March 7, Lenore Daniels Miller sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 514 Week 18 to Joan M. Sutherland and Jude Michael Sutherland for $2,000.

March 7, Cheryl L. Gould sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 416 Week 20, 22, and 21 to James Austin McGrath and Stefania McGrath for $12,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 6, Monte E. Ford sold 90 Munroe Ave. to Matthews Industries LLC for $4,450,000.

Tisbury

March 3, Rosemary S. Kinnecom and Robert E. Kinnecom II sold 22 Brianwood Lane to Steven L. MacDonald and Stacy A. MacDonald, trustees of Steven L. MacDonald Family Trust and Stacy A. MadDonald Family Trust, for $1,300,000.

March 5, Dana V. Jupen and Jill V. Jupen, trustees of Jupen Family Revocable Trust, sold 32 Clark Ave. to Eric Godbout, Kayla Snow, and Stephen Godbout for $776,500.