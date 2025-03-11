Why corned beef?

With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, I want to share a recipe for corned beef that is made in the oven, instead of boiled with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots.

I was curious about why this holiday is associated with corned beef. The Irish started to produce salted beef, using grains of salt that were known as “corns” in Old English, as far back as the Middle Ages. Corned beef was made from Irish cattle as an inexpensive, nonperishable commodity from at least the 17th century, to feed the military and civilian populations. A popular combination on St. Patrick’s Day is corned beef and cabbage, but instead of boiling cabbage, it has become trendy to char cabbage to bring out its sweetness. I also like to serve the corned beef with roasted carrots, which have a firmer texture and sweetness than those in a New England boiled dinner.

Corned Beef Baked in the Oven

Serves 8.

3½- to 4-lb. flat-cut corned beef, with spice packet

3 Tbsp. whole grain mustard, regular or spicy

3 Tbsp. light brown sugar

½ tsp. cracked black pepper

1 sweet onion

8-10 cloves garlic peeled

1 ½ pounds whole mini new potatoes

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Set out a large roasting pan. Rinse the corned beef in cold water, then pat dry. Place it in the roasting pan.

In a small bowl, mix the mustard, sugar, and pepper. Rub the mixture over the top of the fatty side of the corned beef.

Peel and cut the onion into wedges; set aside.

Sprinkle the seasoning packet in the base of the roasting pan. Pour 4 cups of water into the pan, being careful not to wash the mustard off the corned beef. Then cover the top of the pan tightly. Bake for 2 hours.

Adjust the temperature to 350°F. Place the garlic cloves, onions, and potatoes in the roasting pan around the corned beef. Spoon some of the pan juices over the vegetables. Then place back in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, uncovered. Spoon more broth over the vegetables and bake for another 30 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender.

Use a serrated knife to slice the corned beef into thin strips. Then arrange the corned beef on a platter with vegetables, and serve warm.

Options: Serve with a side of extra mustard or creamy horseradish sauce, along with charred cabbage and oven-roasted carrots.