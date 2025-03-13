Appreciation for M.V. Cultural Council

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging sincerely thank the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC) for the grant they gifted the Friends to help defray the cost of our trip to see Hamilton at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Many of our seniors rely on the Up-Island Council on Aging for their social connections, including community meals and trips off-Island for shopping and cultural events. Though the PPAC offers senior discounts on tickets, the cost of the trip is beyond the reach of many seniors. The Friends voted to subsidize this trip to enable more people to participate. This reimbursement from the MVCC will enable the Friends to continue to provide our community with assistance with food, utility bills, and prescription drugs, as well as funding activities that bring our older adults together socially.

Beth Kramer, clerk

Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging