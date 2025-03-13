DCR should engage community on pine plan

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to urge DCR to put the brakes on the clear-cutting of the white pine plantations in the Manuel Correllus State Forest on Martha’s Vineyard. While I recognize that many years of discussions between DCR and local officials are at play here regarding fire risk and habitat restoration, there has been a lagging understanding by the public of what’s at stake, and how this may impact our community.

Recently a group of caring Island residents started meeting to discuss DCR’s decision to clear-cut portions of the forest. While I have not attended these meetings, I am quite certain that there is a growing concern about climate change and the vital role that forests play in cycling and sequestering carbon within this circle. Currently our Island is witnessing the rapid die-off of many of its beech trees and pitch pines. This is startling, and raises the question, What’s next? I think it is fair to say that some of the sentiment around this loss is contributing to the mixed feelings about the planned removal of the white pines at a significant scale.

As for my personal views, I have a number of questions and suggestions regarding the choices being made. I believe that there are viable alternatives to clear-cutting the entire pine stand at this time, and that a more comprehensive approach to managing the whole forest ecosystem is more important than focusing on a relatively small portion of the entirety of the forest.

Prioritizing the widening of fire lanes, preparing for the inevitable loss of many acres of pitch pine due to the recent invasion of Southern pine beetles, thinning of the white pines and removal of some portions not suited for lumber, controlling white pine seedling spread, removal of invasives, minimizing carbon loss, recycling carbon removal, increasing biodiversity, and developing local partnerships to enhance management efforts all come to mind.

There is also a human element to this. The Island community has grown to appreciate these plantings. There are no other opportunities to experience trees of this size on the island. A recent walk through these woodlands reminded me just how special they are, and several trail walkers along the way shared similar views. The sighting of an immature bald eagle that day in the pine stands drove this home.

As a longtime resident of the Island, I am urging you to take a pause and engage in a deeper discussion with our community. Fire risks are real, climate change is real, and so are the human experiences lived each day through connecting with this magnificent resource. Let’s take the longer road by scheduling input meetings that encourage public participation, with the goal of building consensus around a vision for long-lasting stewardship of this beautiful resource for generations to come.

Andrew Woodruff

West Tisbury