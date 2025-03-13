Island Autism co-founder recognized

The co-founder of Island Autism has been recognized by a regional entity for her commitment to providing services to Vineyarders with disabilities.

The Cape and Islands Citizen Advisory Board awarded Kate DeVane its Joseph Sattler, Jr. Award, which honors people for helping the community.

DeVane co-founded the nonprofit Island Autism Group in 2008 with Marcy Bettencourt; both have raised sons with autism. The group provides educational and enrichment programs on-Island throughout the year and is developing a campus that will provide homes and job training for Islanders with autism.

“Kate’s contributions to the island are notable and this award recognized her work on behalf of many children and adults with disabilities she has positively impacted on Martha’s Vineyard,” the Cape and Islands group stated in an announcement made on Wednesday.

DeVane told The Times that she is grateful for the award. “I’m very honored to be getting it … It’s really nice to have the Islands being recognized as spaces where people with disabilities can get really good care.”

She can’t take all the credit, she added.

“There are a lot of really wonderful people within our organization that have made it possible for me to do the stuff that I’m doing,” sh said. “I happen to be the one getting the award, but I can think of five other people in our organization that deserve it just as much.”

As construction of the Island Autism Center is ongoing, DeVane says care on Martha’s Vineyard is developing at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty swirling around funding from the federal government. With funding cuts to programs like Medicaid, the people Island Autism serves could see healthcare disruptions.

“Medicaid is federally funded. Were that to get cut, it would have a really serious impact on a group of people who need to see doctors and clinicians on a very regular basis and who don’t often have the ability to get jobs that have their own health insurance,” she said. “We’re very worried about that for the individuals we serve. We also have a really wonderful community here who has supported us and seen us through lots.”

It’s hard to tell what impacts could be coming, she also said, and there are other reliable sources of support. “Most adults with disabilities are getting their health insurance through Medicaid. They’re getting their support for room and board through Social Security often, and luckily the state of Massachusetts is a very strong state in terms of state funding.”

DeVane will receive her award at the board’s Direct Care Workers Recognition Breakfast from 8 am to 9:30 am on March 28 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville.