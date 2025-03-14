Sweetness: DQ is open

1 of 2

The Island’s Dairy Queen in Edgartown opened its doors for the first time this year on Friday at 3 pm, drawing in students and families for a taste of summer.

For the Edgartown school, just steps away, the opening of Dairy Queen ignites a timeless tradition among students, the dash from classroom to counter.

This year Edgartown middle schoolers Jake and Cameron Stanton, Emmett Sylva, and Tegan and Ben Brown were the first group in line outside the almost open Dairy Queen doors, a feat they’ve mastered the last few years. Their only worry Friday was who of their group would get to go first and a serious discussion ensued.

It was Jake Stanton who took first with a blizzard, Emmett Sylva took second with a chocolate dip, and Ben Brown, also with a blizzard, was third.

“For the past four years they always wanted to be the first. They did it one year and it just continued,” said Brian Stanton, father of the first place order.

“And this is our second year with my two grandsons,” added Bob Brown.