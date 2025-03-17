Aquinnah Town Column

Driving down-Island last week, we were heartened when we saw the explosion of yellow blooms on the grand forsythia tree in front of Middletown Nursery. It seems to always be the first. Meanwhile, the baby forsythia we planted in the fall is still a timid little stick, but our bulbs have sprouted healthy-looking leaves. It’s grand to have turned the corner.

There’s a lot happening at the Aquinnah library. On Tuesday, the 25th, at 2 pm, the Book Group will meet to discuss Willa Cather’s “The Professor’s House.” On that same Tuesday, at 4 pm, kids are invited to a “Kids’ Movie Night,” with free popcorn and refreshments. Every Saturday from 12 to 3, you’re invited to stop by and do some crafting, with all materials provided, and on Thursday, the 20th, from 4 to 5 pm, you are invited to a special craft session where you can make coffee-filter butterflies. There will be a beginner-friendly knitting workshop on Saturday, March 29, from 12 to 1 pm, led by Christy Vanderhoop, for ages 12 and up. You need to register in advance for this one. Contact vduarte@clamsnet.org for further information. These activities are underwritten by the Aquinnah Friends of the Library.

The Up-Island Council on Aging provides life-support advice and referral, exercise and wellness sessions, smart phone and tech help, legal advice, off-Island shopping trips, and food assistance. They offer a hot lunch every Thursday at the Council, and on the last Wednesday of every month (this one is on March 26), they host a free lunch at the Aquinnah Town Hall, where they offer up soup, salads, sandwiches, and community. Make sure you sign up in advance for the luncheons. While you’re at it, why not sign up to join them for a trip to Providence to see that wonderful play, “Chicago!” on Saturday, May 3? Call 508-693-2896 to sign up, and for more information.

On Saturday, March 29, at 9 am at the Edgartown library, there will be a class taught by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency for people who want to help our island’s public safety officials open emergency shelters here on M.V. In Aquinnah, we started a Community Emergency Response Team (Aquinnah CERT) several years ago, and are already prepared, if asked to do so by our first responders, to have a warming shelter at the Town Hall, and an overnight shelter at the Wampanoag Tribal Community Center. That said, training is always needed. If you are interested in this class, contact emergencymanagement@edgartown-ma.us.

I am so proud of our U.S. representative, Bill Keating. With clearly expressed rage and disgust, he called out the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee hearing, after the Texas representative purposefully misgendered a transgender colleague, twice, by introducing her as “Mr.” Rep. Keating interrupted him with a stern, “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? You will not continue this hearing with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.” The meeting was immediately adjourned. How heartening it was to me to see dignity and decency defended in our nation’s capitol. Thank you, Rep. Keating. You give me hope.

We’ve got birthdays to celebrate this week. On March 23, it’s Nanauwe Vanderhoop’s day to shine. On March 26, celebrate Zyair Aiguier-Bolling, and on March 29, cheer for Jannette Vanderhoop.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.