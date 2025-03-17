Edgartown Town Column

Just as I ease into this new job as the Edgartown columnist, it seems that spring season eases into our town as well. The arrival of the spring equinox brings a time of reflection, balance, and renewal — or better yet, of spring cleaning, decluttering, and bringing things to Chicken Alley, Dumptique, or texting friends at 8 am, wondering if they want your surplus cake pans that you’ll leave on your deck for easy pickup. The change of seasons from winter to spring shifts the air — the longer days, lighter mornings, and the slow awakening of town. I honestly am wondering: Why don’t we start New Year resolutions with the spring equinox, instead of in the dead of winter on Jan 1? Who even wants to start a new plan during the dreariest month of the year? Not me, said the columnist.

With that, I present you my spring 2025 resolutions, with the hope that you to will join me in resolutions that make more sense seasonally:

Shop local first: As seasonal stores reopen, support them! And at the same time, revisit the year-round shops that have been there for you this winter — thank them for their commitment to being open through the winter.

Attend the annual town meeting: Mark your calendar for April 8 at 7 pm; make a plan with a fellow Edgartonian, and let your voice be heard.

Volunteer for a local cause like the Animal Shelter or Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary,

Movement in local, public spaces like the Sheriff’s Meadow trails in Edgartown. With the warmer climate and sunnier days, a walk with a friend is truly one of the best things you can do for your health! Just make sure to bundle up; the wind is still trying to catch us slacking!

Celebrate Edgartown’s history by checking out the Carnegie on North Water Street — it’s a great place not only to view the history, but a fantastic spot to settle in and read a good book.

Eat as local as possible: Getting a breakfast sandwich on the go at Black Sheep, eating pancakes while watching the biplanes take off at Katama Kitchen, sipping on a lavender cortado at Behind the Bookstore, or grabbing a salad from MV Botiga — these are all spots I am looking to support once they reopen for the season! What are some of yours? Let me know by emailing me at marnely@gmail.com. I’d love to chat about what your spring resolutions are, if any.

Now that those resolutions are set, let’s talk about what’s happening this week in Edgartown.

On March 22 at 5 pm, there’s the Martha’s Vineyard’s Finest versus Bravest hockey game. Granted, not in Edgartown, but at the Ice Arena, but this is an action-packed game where our first responders (including Edgartown Police Department and Edgartown Fire Department) will be battling it out for the win. Plus, all proceeds benefit the M.V. First Responders Fund in support of Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, helping provide stable housing and resources for those in need.

On March 23, there’s a community poetry reading with Claudia Taylor at the Edgartown library. Community means everyone is welcome to read their work, and will have 10 minutes to do so. You have to email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up. Now I’m wondering: Could I write a poem about the foods I love in Edgartown? That might be interesting.

Grab a seat at the Found Foods Supper Club at the FARM Institute on March 27, and join Chef Jenny Devivo for a one-of-a-kind hands-on culinary experience that celebrates food rescue, zero-waste cooking, and seasonal ingredients. Sign up online on the Trustees website.

That’s it for this week. I’m headed off-Island to the Massachusetts Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism, and I promise to bring back goodies.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.