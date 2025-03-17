‘Membership Down!’ at the P.A. Club

“Membership Down!” has been wowing audiences and embarrassing contestants since 2018. It’s not to be missed, so head over to the P.A. Club to help celebrate the 13th show. The Island’s live, variety game show fundraiser is celebrating a belated St. Patty’s Day with a special leprechaun edition of the show to raise funds for the P.A.’s parking lot. Cheer on carrot-tops Mac Young, Shelagh Hackett, and Alex Wright as they brave all kinds of wacky challenges in order to win. Come early and get the Membership Chow Down special at Mo’s. The joint fills fast. This event is for adults. Tuesday, March 25 at 7 pm. A $20 or more suggested donation would be appreciated.