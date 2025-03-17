Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” —Desmond Tutu

I ran into Sarah Omer a few days ago, and after catching up with each other’s news, we started to talk about the state of the world and the upsetting daily news coming out of Washington. Sarah reminded me that the most important thing that we can do is take care of our own village, and “radiate positivity.” She is correct, and I needed to hear that.

My house was hit by the respiratory virus that’s been going around all winter, and it was no joke. I honestly don’t think I have ever felt that sick, and it lasted for more than two weeks. One of the things that got me through this was the kindness of friends and neighbors. When I started to feel sorry for myself after not leaving the house for a week, I remembered how lucky I am: I have a safe, warm home where I can rest, and people who care about me checking in, dropping off supplies, and lifting my spirits. We do have a great village, and we do take care of each other.

In other good news, spring begins on March 20! March can feel like such a long month, but it does bring us spring. Some years it also brings Easter, but this year both Easter and Passover will be in April.

The M.V. Film Festival kicks off its big weekend on Wednesday, March 26. Films and fun will run through March 30. The Grange Hall is the center of activities, including lunch and dinner by fabulous Stoney Hill Pizza and live music. Films will also be shown at the Capawock Theater and at the Performing Arts Center at the high school. I have already picked my films out! Check the website for schedule, tickets, and daily menu selections at tmvff.org.

There will be a celebration of life for Roger Thomas on May 4 at the Sailing Camp, from 1 to 4 pm. The family welcomes all who knew Roger to come and share stories of a life well-lived. The M.V. Museum is currently filled with exhibits showcasing Island life and history. Photographer Dan Waters presents pictures of Martha’s Vineyard in 2020, and “Faces of a Century” showcases portraits of Islanders whose lives made an impact. Two more exhibits include the story of the Denniston family of Oak Bluffs, and “Where They Still Remain” — a powerful exhibition about the historic connections between Wampanoag and African-American Islanders, dating back hundreds of years. Be sure to make some time to stop in; these exhibits are only up until May 4.

Happy birthday to Pam Dumont on March 20. It is also the day to celebrate for Jeanine Silva, Kelsey La Freniere, and Dan Townes. Kathleen Cowley celebrates on March 21st, along with Candace Jennings and Heather Rynd. Birthday hugs to Sandra Macias and Marcelle Ben David on the 23rd! March 24 is the big day for Jennifer Weiland, Nick Briggs, Sophia Brush, and Ned Casey. Best wishes to Joyce Dresser on the 25th! On March 26, sing “Happy Birthday” to Chef Deon, who does so much for the community.

Happy spring! Send me your news!

