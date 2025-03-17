Patsy Shelton Fullin of Vineyard Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 14, 2025. She was 74.

Born on May 14, 1950, in Oak Bluffs, she was the daughter of Virginia Shelton of Edgartown. A kindhearted and humorous woman, Patsy had a deep love for her family and friends, always going out of her way to show her affection. Over the years, she worked in various establishments on the Island bartending, including Hearts in Heart Haven in Oak Bluffs, Lou’s Worry in Edgartown, Laurie’s Fish Market and Restaurant in Edgartown, Giordano’s Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, the VFW in Oak Bluffs, and the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. Her warm smile and entertaining demeanor made her a beloved figure in the community.

Patsy’s legacy will live on through the love she gave to her family and friends, and she will always be remembered for her nurturing spirit, infectious laughter, and unwavering devotion to those she loved.

Patsy was the cherished wife of Remo Fullin Jr.; devoted mother to Angie Estrella and Shauna Fullin; and proud grandmother to Zachary Fullin, Taybor, Ian, and Ryan Estrella, and Noah Sow. In addition to her husband, daughters, and grandchildren, Patsy was a beloved sister to Alma Lee Maciel, Donna Shelton, and Debbie Smith. She was predeceased by her mother, Virginia Shelton, and her brother, Bobby Shelton.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, April 5, at 11 am, followed by a celebration of life at the Portuguese-American Club. All who knew and loved Patsy are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patsy’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, online at bit.ly/StJude_Donations, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, online at ​​hospiceofmv.org/donations.

Patsy, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace.