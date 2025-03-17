Sean Allen Chalifoux, 49, of Venice, Fla., passed away in front of loved ones, after succumbing to his injuries after being struck by a car, on Jan. 8, 2025.

He was born on March 17, 1975. Sean was a beloved waiter and bartender at several Venice establishments for more than three years. He never met a stranger who didn’t become an instant friend. He will be remembered for his wit, humor, and incredible smile, as well as his kindness and willingness to help anyone who needed it. He would literally give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to someone who needed it more than he did. And he often did just that.

He will be missed by his many friends in Venice, as well as on Martha’s Vineyard. Sean spent most of his life on Martha’s Vineyard, where he will be buried with his dad, Carl Chalifoux, who predeceased Sean in August 2008.

Sean is survived by his mother, Ann Chalifoux of Venice; his brother, Jason Chalifoux and Jason’s wife Vicki of Edgartown; as well as his nephews Cody and Riley Chalifoux. Sean is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on March 29, at 11 am at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown. A celebration of life will be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs following the service.

Sean left an unimaginable hole in the lives of his family and friends, by leaving us all too soon.