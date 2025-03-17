Ted Edward Desrosiers, a man who could fill a room with laughter and make everyone feel like an old friend, passed away on March 11, 2025. He lived with a full heart, a quick wit, and an unshakable love for his family, his friendships, and the Island community that meant so much to him.

Born in Fall River on July 9, 1950, to Arthur J. and Ann B. Desrosiers, Ted spoke of his hometown as if it were Paris. He had a way of making everything — places, meals, stories — feel bigger, brighter, and more special just by the way he talked about them. He carried that same magic throughout his life, never taking himself too seriously, but always taking what he loved most — his people, his passions, and his home — very seriously.

Ted graduated from Bentley College in 1972, and began his career at Volkswagen Corp. and later the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, always thinking of his time bartending at the Ritz on Circuit Ave., where he fell in love with the Island and vowed to return for good. He kept that promise, building a life and a family there, working in downtown Vineyard Haven (where friends knew to drop by unannounced), and sneaking off for a quick nine at Mink Meadows whenever he got the chance.

Ted gave back to the Vineyard community in countless ways — serving on the boards and as treasurer of the Vineyard Playhouse, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, and the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. He coached many Island kids, including all three of his own, in youth sports, and spent time flipping burgers at the Vineyard House Fellowship Friday. He was also a member of the Big Brother program, and has been a brother to his “little” brother Kenny Mills, who 45 years later is still part of the Desrosiers family.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the incredible teams that helped Ted throughout this last year. One of the most special things about living on the Vineyard is the unwavering community support when times are tough. His whole team felt like family by the end, and we are forever grateful to the oncology department at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, and the countless professionals who cared for Ted during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard in Ted’s name, online at ​​hospiceofmv.org/donations.

Above all else, Ted’s greatest love was his family. He and his wife, Kate, shared a lifetime of laughter, teasing each other right up until the end. He was a devoted father to Ted (Kate Antik), Michael (Kelly), and Elizabeth (Charlie Ash), and the proudest “Grandpa” to his grandchildren, Charlie, Owen, Finn, and Ellery. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Joan Marie Desrosiers, and her husband, Arthur Rebello, as well as his many nieces and nephews. His children and grandchildren adored him, lighting up in his presence, eager to hear his stories, laugh at his jokes, or just sit beside him, knowing he made every moment feel special.

His family invites all who loved him to a celebration of his life at the Grange Hall on Saturday, April 19 at 11 am.True to his spirit, Ted asked that his celebration of life be a joyful gathering, filled with laughter and memories.

Ted lived the way we all hope to — with kindness, humor, and an unshakable love for the people who mattered most. In honor of Ted, put on a great song, share a meal with the people you love, and, if the mood strikes, dance.