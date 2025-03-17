Vineyard Golf Club’s Seguin named PGA Cape Cod’s Pro of the Year

Eri Seguin, head professional at Edgartown’s Vineyard Golf Course in Edgartown, has been named Gary Philbrick Golf Professional of the Year by the PGA of America’s Cape Cod chapter. The designation is the chapter’s highest annual honor.

Seguin’s journey in golf began in Vermont, where he began working at a St. Johnsbury club at the age of 14. His passion for the game and his drive have propelled him to an exceptional career, including positions at two of the top 10 golf clubs in the country, Seminole Golf Club and National Golf Links of America, before taking on his role as head professional at Vineyard Golf Club in 2014.

Over the past decade, Seguin has transformed VGC into a hub for competitive golf. With the support of the board of governors and membership, the club introduced the VGC High School Championship, hosted NEPGA Junior Tour events, and most recently collaborated with Edgartown Golf Club to launch the Vineyard Pro-Pro.

Seguin’s impact goes beyond tournament organization: He is a mentor, leader, and advocate for the professional growth of his team. He has guided three assistant professionals into head professional roles, counseled countless interns and staff members, and continues to support his colleagues both inside and outside the golf industry.

An awards banquet for Seguin and other chapter honorees will take place in the fall.