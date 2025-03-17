West Tisbury Town Column

I am writing a late column this week, on Monday morning. Rain is pouring down, and the wind is blowing hard enough to almost flatten light shrubbery and saplings in our woods. Abby wasn’t interested in going out until Mike donned his rain jacket and walked to the door. I can’t imagine she was eager for their customary morning walk, but she trotted out behind Mike, and came back totally soaked a few minutes later. Now she is resting next to me on the sofa, where I settled with a second cup of coffee as I waved the stalwart pair goodbye.

It was a busy weekend. Saturday and Sunday were spent baking for Barbara Murphy’s memorial gathering and our annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Diane Wall’s. Both were on Sunday.

I promised Laura Murphy a sentimental column about Barbara. It would be hard to do otherwise. The Chilmark Community Center was overflowing with people attending, and with tributes and love for Barbara. I learned more about her growing-up years and her teaching career than I had known before. What a gift it is to spark the joy of learning, and it sounds like Barbara was a master, beloved by students and fellow teachers alike. I knew her as the person who ran Stan’s gallery in the summers, as Chris’ wife, as Mary and Hope’s mother, as Stan and Polly’s daughter-in-law, as someone with whom I shared many of my friends of long standing. She was part of the fabric of the community I love, and have spent most of my lifetime within. I’m tearing up as I write this, as I did yesterday listening to the stories, talking about Barbara and the Island as it was, as the refuge we all need it to be.

I sat with Deborah, Betsey, and Jack Mayhew, so heard all about Katie and Seán’s new son, Angus Seán Mayhew McMahon, born March 10. Seán’s parents, John and Donna, came from Hull to help Deborah take care of big sisters Isla and Fiona while Katie was in the hospital. Angus is settling in nicely at home on the Panhandle.

From Chilmark, I hurried home to gather up Mike and my loaves of Irish soda bread, and to get to Diane Wall’s house for our annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. I know it was a day early, but we all wanted the children to be there, and Monday would have been the end of a working and school day. St. Patrick’s corned beef and cabbage dinner was always with Howard and Diane, with Hilary and Tessa as babies, young girls, grown women, now with husbands and families who have joined us. Watching Skyler, Syrus, and Addy play, run around, tell jokes, and give precious hugs felt reminiscent and new at the same time.

We called Teena Parton, who used to be part of the dinner group when she and Charlie lived in town. Teena is well, and says “Hello” to everyone.

Tara Whiting-Wells sent me a copy of the warrant for our April town meeting and election. There are no contested races this year. There are three warrant articles for funding for the FY 2025 operating budget, and West Tisbury’s share of UIRSD expenses. More details next week.

The personnel board needs an additional member. It is an appointed position, so can be filled before the election. Please contact Jen Rand if you are interested, at 508-696-0102 or townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov.

Congratulations to Kate DeVane, co-founder and devoted advocate for Island Autism. She was awarded the Joseph Sattler Jr. Award for her contribution to our community by the Cape Cod and Island Citizens Advisory Board. Kate’s determination and hard work have resulted in an exemplary program and facility for Island families. You are a star, Kate. Thank you.

Registered Democrats in West Tisbury are invited to the W.T. Democratic Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention. It will be held on Saturday, April 5, 1 pm, at the West Tisbury library. The State Convention in Springfield on Sept. 13 will discuss amendments to the current Democratic Party platform. Read the current platform on www.massdems.org. Email questions to cbrennan@vineyard.net.

I am sad to tell everyone that Joe Costa died on March 6. His love of Vivian, flying, and airplanes was legendary. Joe and Vivian were always welcoming friends to me, and I have memories of happy times spent in their living room, or looking at Joe’s model airplanes hanging from the ceiling of the garage. Condolences to their family and friends.

This Saturday’s Friends of Mill Pond event is “Inspirations by the Pond,” a conversation between painter Kenneth Vincent and his art dealer, Chris Morse of the Granary Gallery. Ken uses the old police station as his studio, giving him the perfect window for observing the Mill Pond in all lights and seasons. The conversation is at the library at 12:30 pm.

Make sure to see Paul Karasik’s cartoon and Hilary Wallcox’s column in last week’s Gazette. Paul’s story about Nelson Bryant and Hilary’s about Harold Rogers’ car made me laugh with vivid images of both men. I love the self-reliance and capabilities of our Yankee forebears, and I am grateful to be married to one of their ilk.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.