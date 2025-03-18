Capt. Everett Lee Whorton Jr., 80, of Oak Bluffs, peacefully yet unexpectedly passed away at home on Sunday, March 16, 2025. He was the beloved eldest son of Everett L. and Helen (Santos) Whorton, who affectionately called him “Joey.” Born on Sept. 12, 1944, in Oak Bluffs during the Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944, Everett’s life began amidst a storm, setting the tone for his adventurous spirit.

Everett spent his early years through first grade in Tisbury, then moved to the Midwest with his family before graduating from Romulus High School in Michigan. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam era, and worked as an air traffic controller near Chicago. In the 1970s, he returned to Oak Bluffs to live on the Island year-round. In the early 1990s, he ventured into local politics as the Oak Bluffs harbormaster.

Over the years, Everett became known for his diverse skills as a contractor, bay scalloper, handyman, and Chappy Ferry captain. He wintered in Steinhatchee, Fla., where he cultivated many friendships. Above all, he was a devoted friend and a wonderful storyteller, always eager to share his love for fishing and the ocean.

Everett’s adventurous spirit took him scuba diving and traveling far and wide, but his greatest pride and joy were his family, especially his daughter, Emilee. He was a loving and caring father who always made time for his loved ones.

He is survived by his daughter, Emilee Valenti and son-in-law Michael of Goffstown, N.H.; three adored grandchildren, Wagner James, 9, Errol Maize, 7, and Seeley Fae, 5; his brothers, Stephen (Phyllis) Whorton of Edgartown, and Thomas (Janice) Whorton of Burna, Ky.; his sister, Linda Lee (Bruno) Miller of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; his former spouse, Katherine Wolfe of East Bridgewater; and his Portuguese cousins, of whom he was blessed with an abundance.

Everett’s family will remember him for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his deep love for life and the people he cared for. He will be greatly missed. Life without a tale is like a sea without salt, his saltheart will sail on forever.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to American Legion Post 291, Box 484, Steinhatchee FL 32359.