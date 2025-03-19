Real Estate Transactions: March 10 – 14, 2025

Edgartown

March 12, Bradford E. Pratt and Laura J. Pratt, trustees of Lot 13 S.H.F. Realty Trust, sold 6 Lauras Way to Jaroslav Kral for $750,000.

March 12, John Sutton and Jayne Sutton sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 509 Week 21 to Kieran Brennan and Anne-Marie Brennan for $12,500.

March 14, Cynthia Murtha Tanny and Craig Murtha Tanny sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 306 Week 34 to Robert J. Brenner and Kathryn E. Brenner for $13,000.

March 14, John Michael Discenza, trustee of 30 Deacon Vincent Way Realty Trust, sold 30 Deacon Vincent Way to Helen Lockhart and Robert Lockhart for $2,100,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 10, Robert B. Needham, trustee of Deborah C. Glasser Irrevocable Family Trust, sold 40 Hidden Cove Road Unit 15 to Adam Richard Gluck and Carolyn Gluck for $917,500.

Tisbury

March 10, Kurt Redfield and Christine Redfield sold 49 William St. to Bell Haven LLC for $2,860,000.

March 11, Dana J. Munn and Natalie J. Munn, trustees of 62 Lagoon Pond Condominium Trust, sold 62 Lagoon Pond Road Unit B to 62 Lagoon Pond LLC for $1,265,000.

West Tisbury

March 14, Mark Peters V and Catherine M. Peters sold 496 Lambert’s Cove Road to Teo Elena Azzollini and Shane P. Johansson for $1,115,000.