Working for Your Health: Primary care is vital for our health

Our primary medical providers are critical to our personal health, and to the health of our community. When we are ill, or are worried, or want to know how to stay well, we turn to primary care providers. Outside of medical emergencies, these primary care physicians and advanced-practice nurses are the first people we ask for help and advice.

Primary care providers have the expertise and experience to help us with the broad array of health issues that can challenge us. The complexities of medicine require teams of professionals to give us the high-quality care we deserve. The personal relationship with our primary care professional is the gateway to that care. There is no substitute for the emotional reassurance we receive from being cared for by “my” doctor, or “my” nurse practitioner.

Research has shown that people who have a primary care professional do better. Primary care professionals are experts in early diagnosis, in preventive medicine, and in chronic care. They facilitate a path to the right specialists to meet our needs. And since they get to know us over time, they make sure that the care we receive is personalized for our individual needs.

Much has changed in the world of primary care on the Vineyard over the past decade. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has successfully recruited many new physicians, and reorganized how their practices work to make them more accessible to patients. Island Health Care continues to provide primary care delivered by advanced-practice nurses that is affordable and tailored to the needs of Vineyarders who choose them. Vineyard Medical Care has been a third source of personalized quality primary care that has served our community for decades. The Vineyard has been very fortunate compared to many communities.

Now the news of the possible closing of Vineyard Medical Care highlights the great value of primary care. Should Vineyard Medical Care close in May, as it appears it will, many of us will lose a cherished resource that helps us when we are sick and keeps us well. M.V. Hospital, the leaders of the Vineyard Medical Center, and Island Health Care are all working to find solutions. In the world of healthcare, easy answers can be hard to find. Most communities in the country have too few primary care professionals.

Despite the efforts of many healthcare administrators, Martha’s Vineyard has long suffered from a shortage of primary care professionals. Our “island” status and the high cost of housing are major factors in limiting the supply of professionals to our community. One primary care physician can care for about 1,500 patients. If their patients are older and sicker, that number can fall to 500. Since approximately one-third of Vineyarders are over the age of 60, our need for primary care providers is greater than many communities. Our primary care needs are complicated by the large influx of visitors in the summer, which takes our Island population from about 20,000 to 100,000. Fortunately, most of these visitors are not looking for a long-term relationship with primary care professionals.

What can one do if faced with the loss of one’s primary care professional? First, realize that the Vineyard has excellent emergency medicine services. While the emergency room is no substitute for a primary care professional, if you do have a medical emergency, you have access to top-quality care, despite not having a primary care doctor. Second, know that healthcare leaders are working on this issue. Get on a waiting list by calling the hospital (508-684-4500) or Island Health Care (508-939-9358). Also know that MGB runs a “virtual urgent care” service that can address many healthcare needs. Finally, speak up at town meetings about the urgent need for housing. Having more affordable housing for our doctors and nurses will enable us to successfully recruit more.

Robert Laskowski is the chair of Healthy Aging M.V., and board chair for the University of Vermont Health Network, as well as an active member of the Dukes County Health Council.