Edgartown selects Kovack for harbormaster post

Edgartown has selected Gary Kovack, the current Tisbury Harbormaster, to lead its harborfront.

Kovack was nominated at a Edgartown Selectboard meeting on Monday for the harbormaster post, where he was chosen over two other finalists Kurt Peterson and Michael Gately.

“It’s a tough decision but it’ll be good to have Kovack back in Edgartown,” said select board member Arthur Smadbeck on Monday, supporting Kovack’s nomination.

Harbormaster Charlie Blair is retiring on March 27 after serving as the Edgartown harbormaster for nearly 30 years.

Originally from Detroit, Kovack has extensive maritime experience including 16 years in the Coast Guard, as well as prior employment as an Edgartown police officer.

Since June, Kovack has led Tisbury’s harbor department.

Kovack, who was not at Monday’s meeting, will have to accept the post.